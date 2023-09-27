Chocolates laced with Class A drugs have been seized by customs and immigration in Jersey.

The government said 600g (21oz) of chocolates made to look like "off the shelf" brightly coloured treats and labelled "Magic Dinosaurs", had been laced with the hallucinogenic drugs Psilocin and Psilocybin.

It said the packaging made no reference to the illegal substances, and could have been mistaken for "genuine sweets or chocolates".

Customs senior manager Luke Goddard said it was "the first seizure of this type" made in the island.