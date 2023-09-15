Law would give island's same-sex parents equal rights
Laws to give same-sex parents in Jersey equal rights are due to be lodged with the States by the end of the year
Children's minister Louise Doublet said all families in Jersey should "absolutely expect to have equal legal recognition and protection"
The States Assembly will debate, but no date has been set yet
Proposed laws to give same-sex parents in Jersey equal rights are due to be lodged with the States by the end of the year, a minister says.
Assistant Minister for Children Louise Doublet, said that if approved, they would allow both parents to be named on a birth certificate.
Other benefits would include automatic provision of parental responsibility to both parents, she added.
The States Assembly will debate the propositions once they are lodged, but no date has yet been set.
The legislation would update the Children (Jersey) Law 2002 and Marriage and Civil Status (Jersey) Law 2001, "to reflect modern family structures in Jersey", officials said.
They added the "complex legislation" had been "subject to high levels of professional scrutiny to confirm that it is fit for purpose".
Ms Doublet said that "enshrining the rights of same-sex parents in law has been one of my highest priorities" and the "work is progressing as quickly as possible".
Other proposed rights include:
• Providing opposite-sex civil partners with legal parent status and parental responsibility in the same way as a married couple
• Affording legal parent status and parental responsibility to parents whose child is born to a surrogate mother
• Allowing for the acquisition of parental responsibility by a step-parent by agreement
"All families in Jersey should absolutely expect to have equal legal recognition and protection," Ms Doublet continued.
"This law – if approved – will make this a reality.”
