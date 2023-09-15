Proposed laws to give same-sex parents in Jersey equal rights are due to be lodged with the States by the end of the year, a minister says.

Assistant Minister for Children Louise Doublet, said that if approved, they would allow both parents to be named on a birth certificate.

Other benefits would include automatic provision of parental responsibility to both parents, she added.

The States Assembly will debate the propositions once they are lodged, but no date has yet been set.