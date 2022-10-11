A 20-mile (32km) stretch of the A14 will close for two weeks when upgrade works start, National Highways said.

It said reconstruction work to the dual carriageway in Suffolk between junctions 47a at Haughley and 49 at Tot Hill would start in February.

The road, however, would first need to be closed from junctions 43 at Bury St Edmunds and 51 at Needham Market for a fortnight to build a contraflow.

The road would be closed in one direction at a time.

Once the contraflow was in place, the road would be reduced to one lane in both directions during the works and the speed limit through that section would be cut to 50mph (80km/h), it added.