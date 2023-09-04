As thousands of music lovers depart the Electric Picnic festival in County Laois, work is set to get under way to transform the site into tented accommodation for refugees.

The Irish government has signed a contract for the use of the site at Stradbally, effective from Tuesday.

The site will house 750 people for the duration of the six-week contract, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) has said.

The department plans to operate the site at full-capacity by Thursday.