A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Derbyshire.

Police said they were called to Wilsthorpe Road in Long Eaton just after 02:20 BST on Friday where a yellow and blue Honda motorcycle had hit a roundabout.

The rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, officers said.

The force has appealed for witnesses.

