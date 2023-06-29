The High Court has rejected Plymouth City Council's application to have a judicial review thrown out after more than 100 trees were felled in the city centre.

It comes after former Conservative leader Richard Bingley signed an order for 129 trees to be cut down in Armada Way on 14 March as part of a regeneration project.

An injunction stopped the felling and a High Court Judge in London kept the court order in place, which prevents the council from cutting down about 20 trees still remaining.

Labour council leader Tudor Evans recently called for an end to the legal action, but the judge disagreed and said the local authority’s application to have the case thrown out was “misconceived”.