Council's bid to end legal action over trees rejected
At a glance
A High Court judge rejects an attempt by Plymouth City Council to have the Armada Way trees Judicial Review thrown out
The hearing will determine whether it was unlawful for ex-council leader Richard Bingley to order the felling of 129 trees in the city using executive powers
The High Court Judge said the local authority's application to have the case thrown out was "misconceived"
The High Court has rejected Plymouth City Council's application to have a judicial review thrown out after more than 100 trees were felled in the city centre.
It comes after former Conservative leader Richard Bingley signed an order for 129 trees to be cut down in Armada Way on 14 March as part of a regeneration project.
An injunction stopped the felling and a High Court Judge in London kept the court order in place, which prevents the council from cutting down about 20 trees still remaining.
Labour council leader Tudor Evans has since scrapped the tree felling order and wanted to end the legal action, but a judge disagreed and said the local authority’s application to have the case thrown out was “misconceived”.
Mrs Justice Lang DBE said: "In my view the application is misconceived.
"Permission has already been granted for a substantive judicial review hearing."
The hearing will go ahead unless an agreement is settled outside court and will determine whether the former council leader's decision to approve the felling was unlawful.
Mr Evans said he was "disappointed" in the decision not to withdraw legal proceedings.
"Whilst we are disappointed with the court’s decision and will now consider our next steps regarding the legal action, we are going to continue looking forward on the future of Armada Way and not dwell on the past," he said.
Efforts to remove the felled trees from Armada Way were put on hold in April because of concerns about nesting birds.
Mr Evans then scrapped the controversial scheme when Labour took over the council in May.
The leftover trees have caused some frustration with local traders, who said the trees were putting people off from shopping in the area.
Mr Evans added the stumps would be removed and sections of the area reopened "when able to do so".
