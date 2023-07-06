Bin strike talks 'moving in right direction'
Talks to end a two-month dispute which has seen more than 30,000 homes miss weekly bin collections are moving in the "right direction", a union has said.
Workers from Cumberland Council's Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) are on "all-out strike" as part of a row over pay.
A number of concessions have been agreed after a meeting on Tuesday, including an overtime increase of time and a half.
Representatives from Unite and the GMB are due to meet with council and waste services bosses again next week.
Residents have been hit by industrial action since 16 May which has seen regular rubbish collections missed, forcing them to have to wait another week to get it taken away.
Homeowners have previously told the BBC they were worried about rats, with some using public bins to get rid of overflowing waste.
The unions said workers’ pay rates were among "the lowest in the entire country".
It said loaders were paid £10.90 an hour, while drivers, who are required to hold an HGV licence, were paid £11.89 an hour.
The council said on 1 April AWS employees received a 10.1% pay rise and it could not afford an increase in line with the unions' calls.
Following Tuesday's meeting, the council said "a variety of proposals" were put forward by the unions, some of which AWS accepted and some of which required further consideration.
It was agreed to accept a small reduction in the number of hours drivers and loaders work, and an increase to their hourly rate to "ensure no financial loss".
Current "task and finish" ways of working will end and dignity at work training will also be offered.
Charles Holmes, managing director of AWS, said some elements of the unions' requests required "more time to consider".
“Throughout this industrial action, we have maintained an open stance and remained committed to engaging in dialogue with the unions to swiftly resolve the dispute and facilitate the return of our employees to work," he said.
"I remain confident that together we can work towards a resolution whilst maintaining the integrity of the processes in place.”
'Concessions from both sides'
Cumbria underwent a radical shake-up to local government in 2022 which saw Cumbria County Council disbanded and six local authorities split up and controlled by two new unitary authorities.
Cumberland Council oversees Copeland, Allerdale and Carlisle, while Westmorland and Furness govern areas including Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow.
Council officers are carrying out a review of waste collection services across the Cumberland area which they said would look at all aspects of how the service is being delivered, including the terms and conditions of all staff.
Ryan Armstrong, from the Unite union, told the BBC that the negotiations were going in "the right direction" with "key decisionmakers in the room".
“We are trying to resolve this with the management team," he said.
“There have been a number of concessions from both sides."
A further meeting is due to be held next week.
