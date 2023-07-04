'We've got to take a chance on young employees'
Firms must take a chance on young workers, a business says
Some manufacturers are not employing young people under 21 because they are "unreliable", a survey found
Tina Williams said firms had to invest in apprentices who are "the future"
Allison Roberts, 19, said she thought refusing younger candidates was "unfair"
A policy of refusing to employ younger staff was unfair, a teenage apprentice said.
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said some manufacturers would not hire under-21s because they were "unreliable".
Allison Roberts, 19, works at Autocraft, a car repair shop in Telford, and called on businesses to reconsider.
Her manager, Tina Williams, agreed and said firms should invest in apprentices.
"We’ve all got to take that chance because recruiting staff is getting harder and harder so the apprentices are the future of our business really," she said.
The chamber carried out an anonymous survey and said hundreds of businesses responded.
It noticed a growing trend of businesses having trouble with younger people failing to turn up for interviews or dropping out soon after starting.
Ms Williams said her company had faced similar problems in the past.
"Recruitment is really difficult at the moment," she said.
"We’re just in a fortunate position at this time where we’ve currently got nine trainees in our business which is a fantastic success."
'Learning curve'
Ms Roberts said she could understand some businesses' reservations about younger people, but felt a blanket ban was unfair.
"I don’t personally think it is very fair as we are the future and we need all the opportunities that we can get," she said.
"Some companies don’t take the time to know the person and understand their background, they just see a CV and see the age and think, 'we won’t even bother'."
Ms Williams said having young people at her company was a positive experience.
"It's a learning curve for all of us," she said.
"We want our skilled members of staff to train our apprentices but I’m sure some of the youngsters also bring different things - they seem to be a lot better than some of us on the PCs."