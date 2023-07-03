Charges brought over retirement complex blaze
Six companies are facing charges over a fire that destroyed a retirement village.
Although nobody was injured, more than 150 people lost their homes at Beechmere in Crewe after the blaze in August 2019.
A case brought by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service alleges the companies failed to comply with fire safety legislation.
It said that during its investigation, alleged breaches were also discovered at another retirement complex in Winsford.
The blaze was one of the biggest that the Cheshire fire service had ever dealt with, it said, with more than 70 firefighters sent to the scene.
It left the complex completely destroyed and 123 residents had to be rescued.
At the time, the fire service said the fire had not behaved in the way crews would have expected.
Over the past four years, Cheshire Fire and Rescue said its officers had been working "tirelessly" to investigate what caused the fire.
"This has been a long and complex process owing to the scale of the fire and the number of parties involved in designing, building, maintaining and managing the building," a spokesperson said.
During the investigation, it said it uncovered safety breaches at another retirement village, Hazelmere in Winsford, and some charges had been brought in relation to this development in addition to Beechmere.
It added that remedial work has since been carried out at Hazelmere as well as other linked developments.
It has brought charges against companies involved in designing and building the complex as well as firms responsible for repairs, roofing works, facilities management and fire risk assessments.
The six companies due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 8 August are:
Avantage (Cheshire) Ltd
Your Housing Ltd
Morgan Sindall Property Services Ltd
WSP UK Ltd
Total Fire Group Ltd
MAC Roofing and Contractors Ltd
All are accused of failing to comply with the Fire Safety (Regulatory Reform) Order 2005.
None have yet entered a plea.