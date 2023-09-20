Fatal assault victim 'will be greatly missed'
At a glance
Police name 34-year-old Aaron Parrington as victim of fatal assault in Torquay
Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder
Officers appeal for witnesses of the serious assault on Ellacombe Church Road on Sunday afternoon
A man who died after being assaulted in Torquay has been named by police as 34-year-old Aaron Parrington.
Mr Parrington’s family said the "loved father and son" would be "greatly missed" and asked for privacy.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Both suspects remain in police custody while enquiries continue.
Police were called at about 15:30 BST on Sunday to reports Mr Parrington had been attacked in Ellacombe Church Road.
"Despite best efforts of everyone at the scene, Mr Parrington was declared deceased," Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.
