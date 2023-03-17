Caoimhe Walker, who helps run the group, said: "I want to make a massive difference to these young people - and seeing young people go from the first week to the 24th week, when they finish the programme and graduate at Vicarage Road, seeing that difference in them is a massive achievement."

She said she had seen children that were "afraid, upset and highly anxious" grow in confidence.

Riley, who also attends, said: "The team building and mindfulness taught me that it's OK to talk to people you like, talk to people you trust, it's OK to talk to them.

"I definitely feel a lot better than I did before I started to come here."

Charlotte Wilmer-Barbrook, a psychotherapist, said some children arrived who had been experiencing difficulties at home.

"They can demonstrate sometimes their anger, their frustration, their sadness through how they interact with the other children, and that can come out when they're playing sport.

"What we're doing each week is enabling them, with the use of strategies with their work books, to look at how they can better manage those situations."

George added: "I've made new friends and it's really fun playing the sports with them, and it makes me really happy when we do the work in the booklets."