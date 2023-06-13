Cornwall Council criticised over development plans
At a glance
Cornwall Council has granted itself planning permission for a new development in Truro
Pydar is a new neighbourhood with plans for more than 300 homes
Liberal Democrat Councillor Rob Nolan said the decision should "not be done behind closed doors"
The council said there were "no public objections received"
Cornwall Council has been criticised for granting itself planning permission for a £162m regeneration scheme in Truro.
The scheme, called Pydar, is a new neighbourhood proposed for the centre of the city.
The development will feature more than 300 homes and a new Falmouth University campus complete with accommodation for 750 students.
Its website currently states that any development will "only take place if the council's planning committee approves of the project".
However, Rob Nolan, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Truro’s Boscawen and Redannick division, has said the Pydar plans will not now go to the planning committee for discussion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)., external
He said: “I support the scheme, but not going back to committee is unusual, particularly in an application involving the council."
He added: "I’ve objected saying a scheme of this size should be discussed and decided in public, not behind closed doors. But they’re ignoring me."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “In this instance there were no public objections received to either application, and the local Cornwall councillor confirmed that he was happy with delegated decisions being made given the support for the two planning applications from the city council and residents.”
If the project is approved, construction on the first phase will begin in late 2023/early 2024 and is anticipated to take approximately 18 months.
The remaining development will be delivered over the next five to eight years.
