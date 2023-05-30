Banning sales of e-cigarettes to under-18s will help improve young people's lives, the tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) has said.

Micheál Martin described vaping as "very dangerous, particularly for young people", Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

New laws, due to be enacted this summer, will limit which retailers can sell nicotine-inhaling products in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Martin said legislation to ban e-cigarette advertising near schools and on public transport in Ireland was also "very welcome".

"Ireland has made great strides in respect of tobacco use, reducing tobacco use among young people since the smoking ban," he said.

"In many ways, I see vaping as the revenge of the tobacco industry in terms of getting people hooked on nicotine again."

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly brought the finalised bill to the Irish Cabinet for approval on Tuesday morning.

It comes as the UK government announced a crackdown on vape marketing, which it said would prevent the "unacceptable" targeting of children and teens.

A recent BBC investigation found some vapes confiscated from school pupils contained unsafe levels of lead, nickel and chromium.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the findings.