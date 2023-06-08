Town's market square improvements to be delayed
- Published
Plans to improve a town's market square have been delayed until later in the year after concerns about finding a contractor.
Huntingdonshire District Council said work in the centre of St Neots was expected to start in the autumn, rather than summer.
A report to councillors , externalwarned there had been a "significant risk" to the scheme because of a "lack of interest from the market".
They were told the delay allowed the authority to "better understand how the work could be better phased".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said council officers would also be reviewing the costs and materials needed to ensure the project was deliverable.
As part of the work, existing trees in the square will be cut down and replaced after faults with the way they were planted led to roots damaging the surrounding pavement.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830