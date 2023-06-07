A motorist has died after a van crashed on a road in Caerphilly county.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a white Ford Transit van on the A472, near Tredomen, at about 14:20 BST on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the driver, Darren Medd, 56, from Merthyr Tydfil, died at the scene.

His next of kin are receiving support from specialist officers, the force added.