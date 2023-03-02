A fish and chip shop in East Yorkshire has beaten off competition from thousands of rivals to be voted the best in the UK.

Whiteheads, a family-run business in Hornsea, was crowned the best fish and chip shop takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London.

Owner Geoff Whitehead said his mother and business partner died last year but "would be looking down proud as punch".

He said one of the the secrets to success had been finding the perfect recipe for the batter.