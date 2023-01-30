All of the routes which a council was forced to close due to flood-damage in late December have now reopened - apart from one.

The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway had to shut 60 roads across the region as a result of heavy downpours.

It said it had now reopened 59 of them with only the C110n at Irongray still remaining closed.

It is awaiting verge maintenance repairs followed by resurfacing work.

Severe flooding at the end of last year caused travel problems across the region and widespread damage to many roads.