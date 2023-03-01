Demolition plans for Borders College building
At a glance
Plans are set to be lodged to replace an old college building in the Borders with dozens of new homes
The project would see the demolition of the property on Melrose Road in Galashiels
The building has been empty for many years and is said to be in poor condition
Eildon Housing said there was a high need for affordable housing in the area
An old college building in the Borders is set to be demolished to make way for new homes.
Eildon Housing intends to lodge the plans for the former Borders College site on Melrose Road in Galashiels.
The building has been empty for many years and is in poor condition which means it will have to be brought down as part of the project.
The plans would see 46 new homes available for social rent put up in its place.
Nile Istephan, of Eildon Housing, said it had been delighted to acquire what he called a "key site in the heart of Galashiels".
"There is a high need for affordable housing and this proposal is the next step in working with the planning department on a range of housing options which meet the needs of the local community," he said.
"Our investment also generates local training and employment opportunities for the area."
If approved, the project would be delivered by one of Scotland's leading developers, Springfield.
"We're excited at the prospect of working with Eildon Housing to bring quality homes to Galashiels for people that need them," said managing director Tom Leggeat.
"We look forward to receiving the council's comments in due course."