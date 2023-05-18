Jersey mail plane could be replaced by ferry
- Published
A ferry could be used instead of a plane for moving mail between Jersey and the UK.
The change is being explored as Royal Mail holds a consultation, external on its 2023 Postal Scheme, including ending the provision of a next day service to the Crown Dependencies.
Royal Mail is required to provide next day delivery to all addresses in the UK, which the islands are not part of.
The "joint exploration" between the Royal Mail and Jersey Post is looking at alternatives to the dedicated flight.
Royal Mail said: "This would provide an opportunity to jointly reduce costs while demonstrating a commitment to minimising the impact on the environment.
"This would help Royal Mail reduce its reliance on flights as it works towards a 2040 net zero target.
"It would result in a two-day service, instead of next day for priority mail, for sending and receiving mail from the UK to Jersey."
Royal Mail said while it did not at this stage intend to review the flight to and from the Bailiwick of Guernsey, it was possible that it may do so in the future.
The proposed change to its Scheme would allow Royal Mail to make these changes without further consultation.