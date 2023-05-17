A project to restore what is thought to be the UK's oldest-surviving railway goods shed has been awarded more than £250,000.

Built in 1833 and later extended, the Grade II*-listed building in Darlington was the main point for handling goods on the Stockton and Darlington Railway Line.

It was added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register in 2019 with the goods shed said to be in poor repair and its clocktower "in a particularly precarious state".

The organisation's grant aims to help transform it into the main entrance to the Darlington Railway Heritage Quarter, a £35m visitor attraction due to open next year.