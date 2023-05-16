Churches lose voting rights on Highland education
At a glance
Unelected religious representatives will no longer have a vote on Highland education policy
Highland Council's education committee voted in favour of the move
The Catholic Church said it was disappointed by the decision
But the Scottish Humanist Society has welcomed it
Churches will no longer have a vote on Highland Council education policy.
Historically, unelected representatives from the Church of Scotland, Catholic Church and one other denomination could vote on education committee matters.
But Highland councillors have voted in favour of removing that right.
Green councillors behind the move said they wanted to make sure "religious dogma" did not interfere with education policy.
'Good partners'
Orkney Islands Council took similar action earlier this year.
The Catholic Church said it was disappointed by Highland Council's decision.
A spokesman said: "There is no evidence to suggest that having a broad democratic process in Highland Council has been detrimental in any way.
"In other local authorities where similar motions have been raised the councillors took time to consider the implications of the motion, listened to their constituents and voted against it.”
The Church of Scotland said the religious representatives were there to serve the wider community and not impose their will.
A spokesman said: “Church representatives seek to be good community partners and offer support and encouragement."
The Scottish Humanist Society has welcomed Highland Council's decision.