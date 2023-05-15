No suspicious circumstances around man's death
- Published
Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding a man's death in Leicester following a post-mortem examination.
Leicestershire Police and paramedics found the man seriously injured after being called to an address in Welford Road just after 20:30 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
A 52-year-old man, who was arrested "in connection with the incident", has been released with no further action.
The force said identification of the man would be a matter for the coroner.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external