An air ambulance pilot said he made the highest ever touch down of the service when he landed on England's tallest mountain.

Phil Lambert of the Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Monday evening to aid a woman who had fallen.

He touched down just shy of the 978m (3,209 ft) summit.

The patient, who had suffered a head injury, was flown to hospital but was not believed to be in a serious condition.