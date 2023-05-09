Pottery company Wade Ceramics has been sold to consumer goods giant RKW.

The Stoke-on-Trent firm ceased trading in December after its boss said the brand's annual energy bill had risen by £500,000.

A deal with the new Staffordshire-based owner was struck earlier this month leading to the creation of 100 new jobs.

RKW is the trading division of Sutton Venture Group (SVG) and makes small domestic appliances and housewares.