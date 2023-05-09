Wade Ceramics sold with promise of 100 new jobs
At a glance
RKW buys Stoke-on-Trent based pottery firm Wade ceramics
Wade went into administration in December 2022
About 130 people were made redundant
RKW announces 100 jobs will be created.
Pottery company Wade Ceramics has been sold to consumer goods giant RKW.
The Stoke-on-Trent firm ceased trading in December after its boss said the brand's annual energy bill had risen by £500,000.
A deal with the new Staffordshire-based owner was struck earlier this month leading to the creation of 100 new jobs.
RKW is the trading division of Sutton Venture Group (SVG) and makes small domestic appliances and housewares.
"Wade is over 200 years old and steeped in heritage. It is recognised in both the UK and America for its high-quality ceramic products," said SVG Chairman Rob Sutton.
"I am delighted that we have been able to acquire Wade and keep it in Stoke-on-Trent, the home where it was founded."
The new jobs will be based at the head office in Fenton and Staffordshire-based distribution centre.
At the time of its closure, 130 Wade staff were made redundant just weeks before Christmas.
The problems began for the drinks industry supplier with the loss of a "major customer at the start of the year".
