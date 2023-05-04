Driver killed after car collided with walls and car
A driver has been killed after the car he was in left the road and collided with walls and a parked vehicle.
Hertfordshire Police said the collision happened at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday on Sunnybank Road, Potters Bar.
The man in his 40s, driving a white Fiat Panda, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
No other vehicles were thought to be involved.
Det Con Neil Crosier said: "As part of our continuing enquiries, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch, external."
He also asked for dash cam footage.
