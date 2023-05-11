A watch bought for £70 in 1964 has been sold for £40,000.

The Rolex Submariner was owned by Simon Barnett, a diver who worked on rescue helicopters in the Royal Navy, who died in 2019.

His son Pete Barnett has sold the watch at auction in his home town of Diss, Norfolk.

The watch made an appearance on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow and was later valued by the auction house TW Gaze at between £30,000 and £45,000.