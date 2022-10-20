T﻿he UK government says it is considering whether new legislation or funding would better support Gaelic broadcasting.

During a debate at Westminster, Conservative former Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said the service required the same status enjoyed by Welsh language broadcasters.

H﻿e said Gaelic broadcasting was vital culturally and socially and delivered a positive economic impact, but needed public sector broadcast status in legislation.

C﻿ulture Secretary Michelle Donelan said options to improve support for the service was being looked at as part the forthcoming Media Bill.

B﻿roadcasting is a matter reserved to Westminster.