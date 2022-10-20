Gaelic broadcasting came up during a session of questions from MPs to ministers from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Ms Donelan said she and Mr Stewart had met with the chief executive of broadcaster MG Alba to hear concerns about future support for the service.

S﻿he said: "I entirely appreciate that certainty of future funding and a strong partnership with the BBC particularly is important for MG Alba to deliver for Gaelic speakers. "They do have legitimate concerns and I have been examining their proposals in detail. "And together with my officials what we are trying to do currently is decide whether legislation is the best mechanism to fulfil their concerns via the forthcoming Media Bill, or whether it's better addressed through the future funding review of the BBC and the subsequent BBC Charter review."

T﻿he Scottish government said support for the Gaelic language was vital.

Support for the Gaelic language is vital, and that includes through media and broadcasting – which make a significant contribution to the health and welfare of the UK’s minority languages.

A﻿ Scottish government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish government is a strong supporter of BBC ALBA and has been a principal funder of the channel since its launch.

“Gaelic is a significant part of Scotland's history and culture and we are absolutely committed to seeing it thrive.”