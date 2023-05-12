A man from the Republic of Ireland who has been detained in Iran since October has been released on humanitarian grounds, diplomats have said.

The Iranian embassy in Dublin told BBC News NI they "can confirm that the news regarding the pardon and release of Mr Bernard Phelan is correct."

Bernard Phelan, 64, is originally from Clonmel, County Tipperary, but grew up in Blackrock, County Dublin.

He had been accused of "providing information to an enemy country" and sentenced to six-and-a-half years prison in March.