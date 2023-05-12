Irishman pardoned and released from prison, says Iran
A man from the Republic of Ireland who has been detained in Iran since October has been released on humanitarian grounds, diplomats have said.
The Iranian embassy in Dublin told BBC News NI they "can confirm that the news regarding the pardon and release of Mr Bernard Phelan is correct."
Bernard Phelan, 64, is originally from Clonmel, County Tipperary, but grew up in Blackrock, County Dublin.
He had been accused of "providing information to an enemy country" and sentenced to six-and-a-half years prison in March.
The Paris-based travel consultant had been visiting Iran since 2017, promoting the country as a tourist destination.
As a dual-citizen, Mr Phelan was travelling on a French passport at the time of his arrest.
Mr Phelan was detained on 3 October in the north-eastern city of Mashad during a wave of anti-government protests that have seen millions take to the streets.
He was held for allegedly taking photographs of police officers and a mosque that had been burned.
His sister, Caroline Massé-Phelan, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that her brother was in "the wrong place at the wrong time".
"He was hauled off the road, bag over his head," Ms Massé-Phelan said.
Mr Phelan has hypertensive heart disease and chronic bone and eyesight issues, prompting an appeal for his release on humanitarian grounds.
In January, Mr Phelan went on a food and water strike in protest at his arrest, sparking international concern for his case.
Ireland's Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, previously said Mr Phelan should be released as quickly as possible.
At the time of his sentencing, Caroline Massé-Phelan urged the Irish government to do more for brother.
"Bernard is ailing now and he's on death watch. Time is running out," she told RTÉ.
A vigil was organised outside the Iranian embassy in Dublin on 30 March.
His family also recorded a YouTube video, campaigning for his release, with his 97-year-old father, Vincent, stating that he was worried he would never see his son again.
Mr Phelan was held in Vakilabad Prison, Mashhad, where conditions were reported as being cramped, with 16 people sharing a cell amid freezing night-time temperatures.
It is understood some of those in Mr Phelan's cell block had been executed during his stay.
On 30 March the Iranian Embassy in Ireland said reports of the prison's conditions were baseless, politically motivated and aimed at smearing Iran's image.
They said Mr Phelan had been "treated fairly well in a prison, with standard conditions and medical services".
"Family and media reports on the conditions of his prison cell and his critical health conditions have repeatedly been proven wrong and inaccurate," they said.
"Despite false reports and inaccurate statements, the major health problem with Mr Phelan is not cardiac or bone related. However, his illness has not been revealed by Iranian authorities "for the purpose of protecting his personal data," they added.
Iran is holding at least 17 Western nationals, many with dual-citizenship.
In January French government officials issued a statement confirming that Mr Phelan was one of seven French nationals currently held in Iran.
Supporters of those detained say foreign nationals are being used by Tehran as "bargaining chips" for negotiations.
Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs have been asked for comment.