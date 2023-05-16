Speaking in the Commons, Ms Eshalomi said: "As I held her mother, trying to console her, she asked me why her family have to wait for over a year."

The family has previously described Ms Dogbey as a "smart, dedicated and loving" woman who "hasn't got one bad bone in her body".

Making reference to ongoing delays in the courts system, Ms Eshalomi said it was "not just about the economic cost, but about the human cost in bringing forward these cases".

In response, Mr Freer said the Justice Department and the judiciary did "appreciate the sensitivity of such cases to ensure that the families of victims and the victims, if they are still with us, do get their day in court".

He said there could be a variety of reasons why cases were delayed, such as the availability of prosecutors or experts.

Mr Freer added he would find out if there were any specific reasons why the case had been delayed.

Speaking earlier in the debate, Labour shadow justice minister Alex Cunningham said there had been a 6% increase in crown court cases compared to the previous year, while the caseload of magistrates' courts was up 1,600 to more than 345,000 cases.

But Mr Freer said the courts backlog was reducing and that figures that showed this would be published at the end of June.

He went on: "More judges this year, more judges next, more money in the criminal justice system for legal aid, Nightingale courts, uncapped sitting days, these are practical measures that will improve access to justice. They are working."