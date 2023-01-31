Man made HIV claim after spitting on sergeant
A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after spitting in the face of a police sergeant and later claiming he had HIV.
Police were called to a Sainsbury's store in Cawdor Way, Matlock, Derbyshire, after reports a man failed to pay for several items earlier in the day on Friday.
On arrival, Raymond Skelly was found trying to leave the shop with more items.
Derbyshire Police said he became angry, shouting and growling at Sgt Blaine Molloy before spitting in his face.
At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, the 44-year-old, of Greenbank, Hadfield in Glossop, admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker, theft from a shop and going equipped for theft.
Commenting after the sentencing, Sgt Blaine Molloy said: "As a result of Skelly purposely and maliciously spitting in my face during his arrest, and his subsequent verbal threats relating to disease transmission, I will have to undertake blood tests over the following months to determine whether my long-term health has been affected.
"This will obviously be a stressful time for myself and my family and will be a worry to me until I eventually get the all-clear."