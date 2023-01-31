A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after spitting in the face of a police sergeant and later claiming he had HIV.

Police were called to a Sainsbury's store in Cawdor Way, Matlock, Derbyshire, after reports a man failed to pay for several items earlier in the day on Friday.

On arrival, Raymond Skelly was found trying to leave the shop with more items.

Derbyshire Police said he became angry, shouting and growling at Sgt Blaine Molloy before spitting in his face.