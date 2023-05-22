A ride which was once popular with thrillseekers at a North East Lincolnshire theme park is to reopen in Iraq.

Hydromax was a familiar sight on the skyline at Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes for more than a decade.

But following the park's closure in 2016, the ride was one of thousands of items put up for sale.

Alfie Lugsden, 18, a Pleasure Island enthusiast, said the ride was now set to make a return at Basra Happyland, in southern Iraq.