High value bikes taken in garage break-in
At a glance
A range of high value bikes have been taken from a garage in the Borders
Thieves struck in Coldstream overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday
The bikes range in value from £5,500 up to £9,000
- Published
Thieves have made off with bikes worth more than £30,000 in a break-in at a garage in the Borders.
The incident happened between 21:00 on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday in Coldstream.
Five bicycles were taken in the break-in - ranging in value from £5,500 up to £9,000.
Spare wheels worth £1,000 were also taken and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The bikes included:
A blue Orbea Rise Ebike valued at £5,500
A custom-built green Orbea Rallon M10 with orange forks worth £9,000
A Nukeproof Giga - blue with red forks - also custom-built and valued at £8,000
A dark grey Nukeproof Dissent worth £9,000
Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time has been asked to contact the police.
Alternatively information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers.