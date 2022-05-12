Thieves have made off with bikes worth more than £30,000 in a break-in at a garage in the Borders.

The incident happened between 21:00 on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday in Coldstream.

Five bicycles were taken in the break-in - ranging in value from £5,500 up to £9,000.

Spare wheels worth £1,000 were also taken and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The bikes included:

A blue Orbea Rise Ebike valued at £5,500

A custom-built green Orbea Rallon M10 with orange forks worth £9,000

A Nukeproof Giga - blue with red forks - also custom-built and valued at £8,000

A dark grey Nukeproof Dissent worth £9,000

Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time has been asked to contact the police.

Alternatively information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers.