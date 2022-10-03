Girl, 14, injured in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A 14-year-old girl suffered potentially life-altering injuries when she was hit by a car in Nottinghamshire.
She was crossing the A52 Grantham Road, near Upper Saxondale, at about 15:40 BST on 3 September when she was struck, police said.
It was reported the motorist stopped briefly before driving off.
The girl, who had just got off a bus with a friend, was left unconscious on the side of the road, the force added.
The car was described as dark with a rounded bonnet.
PC Kirsty MacDonald, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A girl was left with serious injuries that have required hospital treatment and continue to impact on her daily life.
"It is extremely important that anyone with information about this incident gets in touch with the police right away, so that we can better establish exactly what happened."