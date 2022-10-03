A﻿ 14-year-old girl suffered potentially life-altering injuries when she was hit by a car in Nottinghamshire.

She was crossing the A52 Grantham Road, near Upper Saxondale, at about 15:40 BST on 3 September when she was struck, police said.

I﻿t was reported the motorist stopped briefly before driving off.

T﻿he girl, who had just got off a bus with a friend, was left unconscious on the side of the road, the force added.