On arrival, officers administered first aid in the station's yard.

Mr Reardon was then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The IOPC said the officers, the driver and the passenger in the police van had also been served with gross misconduct notices.

It stressed that the serving of "such notifications" did not mean that criminal and/or disciplinary proceedings would follow.

The IOPC said evidence, including statements from relevant police officers, the review of body-worn video footage and CCTV at the station had been gathered.

It said the initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and the results of further tests were still in progress.

David Ford, IOPC regional director, said the family of Mr Reardon were being regularly updated with the "progress we are making with our investigation".

He said: "Due to the fact Mr Reardon became unwell during his detention by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, we need to thoroughly and independently examine all the circumstances.

"This includes Mr Reardon’s arrest and the level of care provided to him during the journey to Newquay, and on arrival at the police station .

"We are also considering whether officers acted in accordance with policies and procedures."