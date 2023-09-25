A number of agencies are involved in a security operation off the south-east coast of Ireland, the Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

It follows an incident in which a trawler ran around on Sunday night.

RTÉ reported that two men were airlifted from the vessel by a Coastguard helicopter after it got into difficulty off County Wexford, about seven miles north of Rosslare.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI received a launch request following a report that the trawler had run aground.

An Irish navy vessel is taking part in an operation in the area.

The situation is also being monitored by gardaí (Irish police).

The Garda press office has said it is not commenting as an operation is ongoing.

The Irish naval service has also made no comment and said it will not issue a statement until the operation has ended