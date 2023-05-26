A&E delays warning as new IT system launched
- Published
Jersey residents have been warned of "temporary delays" at the hospital's Emergency Department amid the launch of a new IT system.
Health bosses are in the process of transferring patient records to an electronic system, to go live on 28 May.
Long-term, they said this would have "long-term benefits" at Jersey General Hospital.
However, Chris Bown, chief officer for health, warned of the "possibility of temporary delays" over the weekend.
He added: “While this transition will ultimately result in long-term benefits for our patients and colleagues, we want to advise patients about the possibility of temporary delays and we kindly request that individuals only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a medical emergency that requires immediate attention."
