A woman whose arm had to be amputated after she was attacked by a dog she fostered from the RSPCA is taking High Court legal action against the charity.

The American bulldog had to be Tasered by police three times to free Joanna Harris's arm from its jaw in September 2021, her lawyers have said.

They argue the RSPCA knew the dog, called Kiwi, was aggressive - but the animal rescue charity denies liability.

Ms Harris, from Crowborough, East Sussex, said she knew she was in a bad way during the attack but nothing prepared her for the news she would lose her arm.