New procedures have been put in place to enable ambulance staff in Guernsey to deal with increased demand, bosses say.

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service said it was facing a number of challenges in delivering services.

It said it had seen a 36% rise in the number of emergency and non-urgent calls between 2017 and 2022, with almost 7,000 cases and 3,000 non-emergency patient-transfers in 2022 alone.

The service said changes in working practices meant 27% of patients were now "treated within the community, without the need for conveyance to the emergency department".