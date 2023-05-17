Campaigners fighting to safeguard three leisure centres have urged the council to take control of the facilities.

Batley Baths, Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre were closed in December, with operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) citing rising energy costs.

Despite a £6.1m bailout from Kirklees Council, only Colne Valley has reopened while Batley is now permanently shut.

A council spokesperson said "uncontrollable financial pressures" had created a difficult environment for leisure operators across the country.