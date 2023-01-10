Man held after pub attack released on bail
- Published
A man arrested after another man was attacked in the smoking area of a pub has been released on bail.
The man, in his 50s, suffered a serious head injury in the attack outside the Sir John Cockle, in Sutton Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.
Officers, who were called at about 23:00 GMT, said the victim remained in hospital in a serious condition.
A 39-year-old man, detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.
Det Sgt Katie Hurrell said: "If you were in the close vicinity of this incident and saw it take place, I'd like to further emphasise how important it is that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"We have arrested a suspect in connection with this assault, but our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so any information, however small, could really assist us."