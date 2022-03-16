Ghost stories to feature on Jersey stamps

Six Jersey ghost stories feature on stamps that have been issued by the Post Office.

Two of the stamps have been printed using a type of ink that makes parts of them glow under ultraviolet light.

The focus on ghost stories forms the third part of Jersey Post's myths and legends series.

The artist behind them, Jensine Eckwall, created the designs digitally.

The first set of the series was created in 2017, followed in November 2020 by six sea-themed stamps, external.

The six Jersey ghost stories depicted on the stamps are: The Vioge of Crack Ankle Lane, The Woman in Black, The Belenji, The Bells of Les Minquiers, The Bride and Groom of Gorey Castle and The Soldiers of Vinchelez Lane.

The Belenji and The Bride and Groom of Gorey are the ones that take on a different form under UV light.

The stamps will be available to buy from all branches of Jersey Post from Wednesday.