A man has been arrested after a lock knife was found by police officers outside a city centre venue.

Nottinghamshire Police said the knife was recovered after security staff detained a man outside the venue, which has not been named, in the early hours of Friday.

Officers found a quantity of cannabis while searching the suspect in custody and he was further arrested.

An 18-year-old man was held on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.