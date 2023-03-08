Snow warnings issued for the West Midlands

Snow stops play in Lower Broadheath in Worcester

At a glance

  • The Met Office has issued snow warnings across the West Midlands, with severe weather predicted for north Staffordshire

  • National Highways advises drivers across the West Midlands to avoid travel unless their journey is essential

  • The "severe weather alert" means driving conditions could be treacherous between 15:00 GMT and midnight

  • Sub-zero overnight temperatures are forecast until Friday

BBC Weather Watchers captured images of snow building across the West Midlands, including in Netherton, Dudley

Up to 4cm (1.5in) is expected to accumulate on lower ground across the wider region, with peaks of 10cm (4in) higher up.

With freezing temperatures extending overnight, ice is set to further disrupt travellers on Friday morning, said the Met Office.

A number of flight arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham after Bristol Airport temporarily closed.

mikes lens

Freezing temperatures are set to extend overnight into Friday morning, including in Leominster, Herefordshire

