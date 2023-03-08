Snow warnings issued for the West Midlands
At a glance
The Met Office has issued snow warnings across the West Midlands, with severe weather predicted for north Staffordshire
National Highways advises drivers across the West Midlands to avoid travel unless their journey is essential
The "severe weather alert" means driving conditions could be treacherous between 15:00 GMT and midnight
Sub-zero overnight temperatures are forecast until Friday
Up to 4cm (1.5in) is expected to accumulate on lower ground across the wider region, with peaks of 10cm (4in) higher up.
With freezing temperatures extending overnight, ice is set to further disrupt travellers on Friday morning, said the Met Office.
A number of flight arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham after Bristol Airport temporarily closed.