Police have appealed for a potential witness to come forward after a man was assaulted in Leicestershire.

A man, in his 50s, told police he had been punched in the face in Gilmorton Avenue, Glen Parva at about 20:00 BST on 4 April.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and causing actual bodily harm.

Officers said the driver of a white car had to stop as two men were in the road and have appealed for them to come forward.