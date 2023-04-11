Witness appeal after man punched in street

Police officerPeter Byrne/PA

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene

Police have appealed for a potential witness to come forward after a man was assaulted in Leicestershire.

A man, in his 50s, told police he had been punched in the face in Gilmorton Avenue, Glen Parva at about 20:00 BST on 4 April.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and causing actual bodily harm.

Officers said the driver of a white car had to stop as two men were in the road and have appealed for them to come forward.

The arrested man has since been released on bail.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links