A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city.

Bruna Fonseca, 28, was found dead in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre on Sunday morning.

Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared at a special district court sitting in Cork on Monday.

Judge John King remanded Mr Pacheco in custody and he is set appear in court again next week.

Ms Fonseca moved to the Republic of Ireland in the autumn and was working at the Mercy University Hospital as a cleaner, RTÉ reports., external

Her colleagues described her as hard-working and dilligent.