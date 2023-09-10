When Ben Larg was 16 he became one of the youngest people to surf some of the world's biggest waves that rise each winter off Nazaré on Portugal's west coast.

Now 18, he is preparing to return there next month for the start of surfing's latest big wave season.

"This year I'm going to be thrown in at the deep end," says the teenager from the Isle of Tiree.

"Last year I had a good season up until November when I had an injury, a burst eardrum."