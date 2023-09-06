A former Olympic swimmer has appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court charged with child sexual offences.

Antony James, 33, from Plymouth, faces 21 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child and possession of indecent images of a child - incidents alleged to have happened between 2012 and 2022.

Mr James appeared in court on Wednesday, speaking only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was released on conditional bail to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 9 October.