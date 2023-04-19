Bluebells in an ancient woodland have been destroyed after motorcyclists rode on them, a wildlife charity has said.

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust said the action could have caused "long term damage" as some bulbs were uprooted.

It has warned people not to trample on the "extremely precious" wildflowers which are due to come into full bloom in Astonbury Wood, near Stevenage.

It said posters had been put up around the wood to deter further incidents.